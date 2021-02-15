MAPS Market Capitalization Achieves $45.87 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, MAPS has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001521 BTC on exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $45.87 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013570 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

MAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

