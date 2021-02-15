Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $50.46 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

