MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 606,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $552.55. 7,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,403. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $546.57 and its 200-day moving average is $523.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

