Marlin (POND) Trading Up 114.9% This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Marlin token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $63.38 million and $10.91 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded 114.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00265570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00087759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00089559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.00431300 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180983 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.