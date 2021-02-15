Marlin Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $61.52 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 103.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00089694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00094377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00401885 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00189194 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

