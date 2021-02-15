Marlin Technology Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Quiet Period To End on February 22nd

Marlin Technology’s (OTCMKTS:FINMU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. Marlin Technology had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS FINMU opened at $10.54 on Monday. Marlin Technology has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

