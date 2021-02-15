Maro (MARO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00066191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.42 or 0.00929687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052137 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.48 or 0.05161180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00034871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 926,686,639 coins and its circulating supply is 469,661,484 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

