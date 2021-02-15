Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272,393 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,145,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $129.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $149.53.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

