Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after acquiring an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,414,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,988,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 315,286 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

