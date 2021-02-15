Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $343,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,019 shares of company stock worth $3,518,552 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

