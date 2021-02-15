Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $4.92 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.