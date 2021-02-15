MASQ (MASQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,042.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $7,042.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.00265068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00087406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00076548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00091581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00432069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00180673 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,339,270 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

MASQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

