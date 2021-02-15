MASQ Trading Up 18.2% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. MASQ has a market cap of $4.87 million and $19,287.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00276520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00081488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00093777 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00189868 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,838.33 or 0.87785189 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,339,270 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

MASQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

