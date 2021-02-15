Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastech Digital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

MHH stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 53,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

