Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $665,717.81 and $100,264.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.21 or 0.03684875 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030925 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 107.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

