Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,745. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

