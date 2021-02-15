MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.28 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $516.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.