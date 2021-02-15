MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of MCFT opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $516.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.