Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for 2.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.22% of Match Group worth $90,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Match Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $169.53 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

