Matic Network Price Tops $0.12 (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the US dollar. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.00971896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.62 or 0.05194978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

Matic Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

