Matrix AI Network Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $110,590.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

