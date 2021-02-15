Maverick Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,632.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $517,943.25 and $5,632.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00269575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00088463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00079776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00091950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00451563 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00184039 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

