Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.37% of Maximus worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $84.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

