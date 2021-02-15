McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 172,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

