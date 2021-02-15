McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.90. The company had a trading volume of 172,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist cut their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

