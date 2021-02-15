McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,783 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.30% of McKesson worth $84,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,343,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,089,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $182.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

