MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group comprises approximately 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of MDU Resources Group worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.79. 19,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,583. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.