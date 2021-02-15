MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 90.6% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $86,925.40 and approximately $342.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.