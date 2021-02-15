Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 14th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medigus stock remained flat at $$3.38 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Medigus has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Medigus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

