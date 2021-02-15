Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.08-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,207. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.76. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $173.95.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

