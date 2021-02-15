MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0002

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $474,200.96 and approximately $1,725.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00269630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00086113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00392668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00186236 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

