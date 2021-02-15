Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0424 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.00438469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,417,042 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.