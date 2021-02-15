Megacoin Price Hits $0.0410 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.17 or 0.00437183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,416,538 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

