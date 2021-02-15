Melon Reaches Market Cap of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00067735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00973187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054032 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.21 or 0.05186532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

