Meme (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.04 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Meme token can now be purchased for approximately $1,372.85 or 0.02788923 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $38.44 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 64% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00525125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004977 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032247 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.