Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lifted by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 4.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

