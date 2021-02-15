Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 138.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,674 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 69,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.