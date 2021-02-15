Mercury (MER) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $13,069.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00263296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00086402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00422367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00180211 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.