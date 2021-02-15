Mercury Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $16,690.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00274916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00088950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00096168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00187969 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,313.69 or 0.89930767 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.