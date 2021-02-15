Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.0888 on Top Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $972,316.11 and approximately $389,071.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00080566 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002626 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

