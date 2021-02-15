Meta Price Tops $3.94 (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Meta token can now be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00008124 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a market cap of $68.29 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00273087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00086335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00091283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00092701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00410775 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186046 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

