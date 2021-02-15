Metacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $879.00 (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Metacoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $70.45 million and $879.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.68 or 0.01016244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.77 or 0.05247019 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00019015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025057 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.