Metadium Market Cap Achieves $13.00 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and $5.47 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.57 or 0.00953781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007613 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.89 or 0.05108888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025735 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00033452 BTC.

About Metadium

META is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

