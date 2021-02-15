Metadium (META) Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and $4.25 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00951699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.77 or 0.05105446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

