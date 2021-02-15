Metaverse ETP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $20.67 million and $1.34 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.16 or 0.03727988 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031161 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,833,363 coins and its circulating supply is 79,833,258 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

