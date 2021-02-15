MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

MetLife stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 290,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,293. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

