MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 275.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in MetLife by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in MetLife by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in MetLife by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

MET stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

