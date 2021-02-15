Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the January 14th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSAF remained flat at $$10.75 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Metsä Board Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

