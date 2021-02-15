Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,140. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,220.66 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,195.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,074.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

