Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,220.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,195.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,074.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.00, for a total value of $1,536,678.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,771 shares of company stock worth $10,564,140 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

